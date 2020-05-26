Two injured in car versus motorcycle crash

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car versus motorcycle crash in Cross Lanes Tuesday night.

Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies say the accident happened in the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes near the Kroger.

The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

