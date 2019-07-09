UPDATE | Missing teen and 3-year-old found safe

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 7/9/19 @ 3:47 p.m.
Two kids reported missing from Johnson County, Kentucky have been found safe.
Crews searched Tuesday afternoon for a 17-year-old boy with special needs and a 3-year-old girl.
Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management officials say the pair was found safe in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. That's about a 45 minute drive from Chandlersville where the children were last seen before they were reported missing.
Both kids were last seen on a yellow ATV.
ORIGINAL STORY 7/9/19
Emergency crews are searching for two missing kids from Johnson County, Kentucky.
Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management officials posted the urgent message to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators are looking for the children in the Chandlersville area.
One of the juveniles is a 17-year-old boy with special needs, according to emergency management officials. The other child is a 3-year-old girl.
Both kids were last seen on a yellow ATV in the Chandlersville area near the Lawrence County line.
The teenager was last seen barefoot and wearing shorts.
If you have any information about the case, call 911.