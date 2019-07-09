UPDATE | Missing teen and 3-year-old found safe

UPDATE 7/9/19 @ 3:47 p.m.

Two kids reported missing from Johnson County, Kentucky have been found safe.

Crews searched Tuesday afternoon for a 17-year-old boy with special needs and a 3-year-old girl.

Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management officials say the pair was found safe in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. That's about a 45 minute drive from Chandlersville where the children were last seen before they were reported missing.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/9/19

Emergency crews are searching for two missing kids from Johnson County, Kentucky.

Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management officials posted the urgent message to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are looking for the children in the Chandlersville area.

One of the juveniles is a 17-year-old boy with special needs, according to emergency management officials. The other child is a 3-year-old girl.

Both kids were last seen on a yellow ATV in the Chandlersville area near the Lawrence County line.

The teenager was last seen barefoot and wearing shorts.

If you have any information about the case, call 911.