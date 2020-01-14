Two killed in Vinton County crash

A crash late Monday night on Goosecreek Road (County Road 18) claimed the lives of two men, one who was only 19, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers believe the accident happened around 11:30 p.m., about three-tenths of a mile north of Bray Hollow Road in Jackson Township.

Investigators say Kyle M. Stuller, 19, of Logan, Ohio, and Cody E. Anderson, 20, of McCarthur, were the victims.

First responders were notified around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday about the accident.

Troopers say Stuller was driving a 2010 Toyota Scion south on Goosecreek Road that went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree. The car then continued down into Salt Creek before coming to rest in the creek.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vinton County coroner. Investigators say the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Goosecreek Road was closed about four hours after the wreckage was discovered.

