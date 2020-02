The fast and middle eastbound lanes are closed Thursday evening at the Interstate 64/77 split, Metro 911 reports.

The agency reported around 5:30 p.m. that only the slow lane is open at this time.

Metro 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at that location, but details are unavailable now. It is happening near the 59-mile marker.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in that area.

