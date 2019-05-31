UPDATE | All lanes of I-64 East closed due to crash near Nitro

UPDATE 5/31/19 @ 9:15 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 64 Eastbound are shut down due to a crash.

It happened near milemarker 45 in the Nitro area around 8:30 Friday morning.

Dispatchers say five vehicles are involved.

One person is hurt, according to investigators.

Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department and Kanawha Medics are at the scene.

There's no word on when it will reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/31/19

Traffic is backed up for more than a mile after a crash along Interstate 64 in Kanawha County.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes just before the Nitro Exit.

According to Metro 911, the fast and middle lanes are closed in the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

