Two men charged with trying to deliver large amount of crystal meth

An Ohio man and a Kentucky man are in jail after a drug bust in Crum, West Virginia.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department arrested Clyde Mills of Columbus and Carl Mills of Inez, Kentucky.

The two men were arrested in the Jennies Creek area of Crum.

The sheriff's department said they seized 900 doses of crystal meth, along with pills and scales.

Clyde Mills is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver methadone, possession with intent to deliver clonazepam, pseudoephedrine altered and driving while revoked for DUI, third offense.

Carl Mills is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver clonazepam and pseudoephedrine altered.

Both men are in the Western Regional Jail.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said he appreciates the tips from the citizens.