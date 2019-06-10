Two men arrested in eastern Ky. on drug and identity theft charges

Two men were arrested Monday on drug and identity theft charges, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened after deputies noticed a distressed motor vehicle on U.S. 23 North.

Victor Ibarra-Medina, 21, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Diego Balderas, 20, place of residence unknown, both were taken to the Greenup County Detention Center on marijuana trafficking and identity theft charges.

A deputy noticed a strong odor of what he thought was marijuana, and a Raceland Police Department K-9 positively alerted to the drug.

Investigators found a bag containing marijuana, a large sum of cash and two fake identifications inside the vehicle.

