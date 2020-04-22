Two men arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Two men are behind bars after they were found with meth and other drugs during a traffic stop.

Kenova Police arrested Samuel Welch and Jimmie Crace Monday after a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Rt. 60.

Officers say they found needles, oxycontin pills, meth, marijuana, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then searched a home in Kenova connected to their investigation and found more meth, counterfeit money, heroin, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Welch was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine alternate state, possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy.

Jimmie Crace was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substance oxycodone and conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned and taken to the Western Regional Jai