Two men charged in Putnam County arson case

Two men have been charged with first degree arson from a residential fire this summer.

According to a release from the State Fire Marshal's Office says a fire that started in the Poca area of Putnam County on July 30th has been under investigation.

Ryan Hensley and Jerry King, both 18, were arrested and charged with first degree arson and conspiracy in reference to a residential fire.

Hensley is being held in Western Regional Jail with a set bail of $25,000. King is being held in South Central Regional Jail with a set bail of $50,000.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Investigator R.P McFarland is leading the investigation.