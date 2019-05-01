Two men from Detroit arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Two men from Detroit have been arrested in Huntington on drug charges.

Dewane Lively and Dorian Pittman have each been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Huntington Police say they served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Ave. on Wednesday morning.

Police say they found 12 grams of heroin, meth, pills, marijuana, around $5,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia to process, weight and distribute drugs.

Police say the property owner will be sent a nuisance letter about the criminal activity.

More arrests are expected in the case.

Both men are being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.