Two men wanted for robbing a gaming parlor

A BOLO has been issued for two men who were involved in an armed robbery at a gaming parlor.

Officer Clayton Gibbs with the Mason Police Department says T&T #1 spot on Midway Street was robbed around 7:45 Sunday night.

Officer Gibbs told WSAZ that Roger Akers, is a suspect, along with another man. That other person's name is still being investigated.

The clerk told police that the two men walked in and Akers demanded the cash register.

When the clerk said no, Akers lifted his shirt and showed a gun then ripped the cash register up.

According to the clerk, the two men left in a white Chevy Silverado.

Officer Gibbs said it's believed Akers is in Putnam County.

The Mason Police Department told WSAZ that folks shouldn't approach the men, but instead call 911.

The Mason Police Department is being aided in the investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's office and the West Virginia State Police.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.