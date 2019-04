Quest Energy is opening two mines in Pike County mining low sulfur metallurgical coal, Gray affiliate WYMT reports.

Carnegie 1 and 2 mines are mining the Alma coal block seam that produces High Volume A/B metallurgical coal.

By opening the second mine, the company is able to mine more coal that amounts to more than 6,000 tons.

The company says this coal is expected to sell for nearly $10 million a year in revenue.