Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vinton County

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Vinton County, the health department announced Thursday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 10.

The patients and any individuals potentially exposed have been contacted by the health department and were told to self-isolate.

Officials say they are going to stay in contact with the patients daily to monitor temperatures and symptoms.

Additional information related to the cases will not be released, officials say.

