Two more children suffering from rare, COVID-related inflammatory disease in Ky

New coronavirus case numbers from Sunday and Monday bring the total positive case count to 7,935 in the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday evening.

Gov. Beshear also accounted that a total of 346 have now passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Currently, 447 patients are in the hospital and 277 in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 2,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and 145,238 have been tested so far for COVID-19.

At the onset of the pandemic it appeared that young people were largely spared from the virus, but doctors across the U.S. believe there’s now a growing number of children being diagnosed with a rare, mysterious illness they believe may be linked to COVID-19.

It’s been dubbed dubbed Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or PMIS.

Gov. Beshear said Monday during his new briefing that two more children, a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old, are suffering from PMIS complications in Kentucky.

The 5-year-old is now home from the hospital, but the 11-year-old is still hospitalized, Gov. Beshear says.

The first child diagnosed with the COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in the state was a 10-year-old boy. He remains in the hospital but is no longer intubated.

A 16-year-old also being treated for the condition is now home from the hospital.

