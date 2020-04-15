Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County, Ky.

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Boyd County, the county Emergency Operations Center said Wednesday.

One of the cases includes a 15-year-old female, the agency says she is in home isolation.

The other is a 42-year-old male, who is also in home isolation.

There have been 27 total novel coronavirus cases in Boyd County, and two people have died.

The Emergency Operations Center said eight people have recovered.

