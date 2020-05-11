Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pike County

Two new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Pike County Health Department announced Monday morning.

Officials say a 22-year-old woman is now in self-isolation at home as well as a 70-year-old woman.

Anyone who may be at risk for exposure due to the new positive tests have been notified.

The Pike County Health Department is reporting 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4 probable cases.

Four patients have passed away from virus-related complications and 12 have recovered.

Officials say drive-thru testing is still available at the Pikeville Medical Center Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The test site is located at 172 S. Mayo Trail in downtown Pikeville.

