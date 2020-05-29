Two nonstop flights returning to Yeager Airport

Two nonstop flights are returning this summer to Yeager Airport in Charleston, the airport announced Friday.

Starting July 7, it says American Airlines will resume nonstop flights to Philadelphia International Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington.

Both flights have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an important step to get the ball rolling again,” Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller said in a news release. “We are happy to see the demand is there for American to bring these flights back to CRW (Yeager Airport).”

Passengers are advised to check COVID-19 airline guidelines when booking their flights.

