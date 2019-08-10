Two paramedics killed in ambulance crash

Two paramedics are dead after their ambulance crashed with a tractor-trailer in Nicholas County Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 19 near the area of Powell's Mountain just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to WVSP, first responders found a Jan-Care Ambulance had hid the rear of a tractor-trailer. The trailer was parked in the right truck lane for an undetermined reason.

Both paramedics inside the ambulance were\ dead and later identified as Brittany Young from Glen Jean and Ronald Dick II from Shady Spring. The two people inside the tractor-trailer were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but an investigation is being conducted.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information on this developing story.