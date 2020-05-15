Two parks to be open to public in Putnam County

Two parks in Hurricane, West Virginia will now be added to the list of things reopening after being shut down by COVID-19.

"We’re very excited for people to come out and enjoy the park; we know people have been missing the park," said Ashley Deal, a co-director for Putnam County parks. "I know some things are still shut down, a lot of people are still working from home, and we know that being able to get outside, getting your kids outside is very important to mental health. That’s why we made the decision to open up, and we think we can do this safely."

Valley Park and Hurricane City Park, both in the city of Hurricane, will open their gates to the public on Saturday May 16.

Deal said both parks are separate entities but are working together to do similar things to open back up so it's consistent with the community.

"At Valley Park, everything is open in the outside areas except for the shelters," Deal said.

The shelter rentals will not start until June 14, to keep people from gathering at this time. But everything else such as trails, disc golf, playgrounds and tennis courts will be available for the public.

Officials say Hurricane City Park will have everything open to the public except basketball courts.

Deal told WSAZ that at Valley Park, baseball fields will be open for practices only and the 25-person gathering, 6-feet distancing rules will apply.

"We have about 23 different baseball teams that rent our fields so they’re all very excited to get back. And after consulting with our health department, they said we can make it work," Deal said. "All of the teams are on board with distancing, and I know the kids will be excited."

Deal also said only ball teams practicing will be allowed to use the ballfield bathrooms. All other restrooms will be closed to the public.

"I’m actually excited, I’m ready to get them out of the backyard, out of the house," said Debbie Wilkes, a Hurricane mom to four kids under the age 11. "I think that if we continue to do the social distancing and all of that, then I think we should have no problem."

"I’m excited that the parks are opening up because, I like the trails (and) I like to be able to go in the Valley Park to walk or be able to fish," said Karen Sprouse.

Deal said they will be enforcing the 25 person or less gathering and 6-feet distancing rules there, as well.

She also said they will be trying to sanitize the playgrounds once a day but due to limited staffing, as a result from the pandemic, they may not get to do it everyday. Therefore, she said there will be "play at your own risk" signs displayed near the equipment.

Hours at Valley Park will also be different, instead of closing at 11 p.m. the park will now be closing at 9 p.m.