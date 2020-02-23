Two people charged after police find needles within reach of children

Several drugs and needles were found in a car Saturday in Proctorville, and within reach of two children, police say.

According to Proctorville Police, an officer approached a man at the Speedway gas station who they say had ran from police the day before.

The officer arrested David Woodyard Jr, and then found several needles, Xanax pills, and suboxone packages in his car.

Police say two young children were in the car and were close to the needles.

Woodyard was charged with possession of drugs, and drug abuse treatments, as well as child endangerment.

The children's mother, Jessica Johnson, was also arrested. Police say she too is charged with drug possession and child endangerment.

Child Protective Services were called and released the children to relatives.

Woodyard and Johnson were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

