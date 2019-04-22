Two people dead in crash in Greenup County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 11:58 PM, Apr 22, 2019

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on the scene of a double fatality on U.S. 23 in Greenup County, according to 911 dispatch.

A firefighter says the two-vehicle head-on crash happened around 11:15 p.m.

Raceland and Wurtland Fire departments are on scene, as well as Flatwoods Police Department.

Police officers tell us the wreck happened in the NB lane.

A fireman says it happened near Caroline Road.

911 dispatch tells WSAZ all north and southbound lanes of Route 23 are closed.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus