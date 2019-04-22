Two people dead in crash in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on the scene of a double fatality on U.S. 23 in Greenup County, according to 911 dispatch.
A firefighter says the two-vehicle head-on crash happened around 11:15 p.m.
Raceland and Wurtland Fire departments are on scene, as well as Flatwoods Police Department.
Police officers tell us the wreck happened in the NB lane.
A fireman says it happened near Caroline Road.
911 dispatch tells WSAZ all north and southbound lanes of Route 23 are closed.
Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest.