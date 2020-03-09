Two people escape their burning home

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Putnam County.

According to officials, the house fire started around 2 a.m. Monday on Lake Chadesa Drive in Teays Valley.

Two people were inside the home, but weren't injured.

Firefighters moved a car away from the flames.

Fire damage is confined to the garage and laundry room, but there's smoke damage throughout the house.

Fire departments from Nitro, Eleanor, Poca, Teays Valley, Winfield, Bancroft, Hurricane and Hometown fought the fire.