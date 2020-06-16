Two people injured when truck hauling cross ties overturns

A truck hauling cross ties overturned in the Grahn area of Carter County.

According to the dispatcher with the Grayson Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Corey Road.

The dispatcher told WSAZ that two people were inside the vehicle, but only one could get out.

First responders have been working to get the other one out of the truck.

One of those involved has a head injury.

A medical chopper has been called in to transport the injured.

The dispatcher said four volunteer fire departments, the sheriff's department and EMTs are at the crash scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.