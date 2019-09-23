Two people killed, others seriously injured in late night crash

Two people are dead after a crash late Sunday evening.

Ohio Sate Highway Patrol tells WSAZ two other people were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and at least four others were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The crash happened around 11:55 Sunday night on Route 73 near the Elks Country Club.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The roadway was shut down overnight, but it reopened around 5:30 Monday morning. The crash was being reconstructed to determine exactly what happened.

Troopers are working to notify family members of the two people who were killed in the crash.

The two people who were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital are in serious condition.

