UPDATE | Couple thankful to be alive after rescue from fire

UPDATE 7/24/19 @ 5:42 p.m.

Brad Dugan and Shelba Collins are thankful to be alive after a fire destroyed their home in South Charleston.

Charred house on Ohio Street in South Charleston that firefighters rescued Brad Dugan and Shelba Collins from during an early morning fire.

"I turned around and I seen the fire on top of the roof and coming this way with all the smoke," Collins said. "I thought I was going to die, not him, me and Sassy the dog. We were going to die."

It took only minutes for first responders from the South Charleston Fire Department to get on scene, rescue the family from a balcony and prevent the entire house from burning down.

"They were here within two or three minutes, and we had a couple of ladders up there we sent the dog down," Dugan said. "We went down the ladders and they were busting in the doors and windows."

South Charleston Police assisted with the rescue, something these crews prepare for every single week, South Charleston Fire Department chief Virgil White said.

"It's something we train for quite often because you never know when your skills are going to be utilized," White said. "The more we train, we build up that muscle memory so it's just second nature and reaction."

Most of the house is completely charred. Only the garage and back bedroom were spared with only smoke damage.

"I just need to get in the rest of the house and see what we still have and what we don't have and we will go from there," Dugan said. "We will take the good things and go with it."

The Red Cross is helping them find a new place to live as their insurance company begins to survey the burnt remains.

Two people were rescued from a house fire in South Charleston early Wednesday morning, according to South Charleston Fire Department Chief Virgil White.

Chief White said the home on Ohio Street caught fire around 5:45 a.m. The man and woman were able to get onto an upper deck and firefighters rescued them with a ladder.

The pair was checked out by the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, but they were not taken to the hospital.

One dog was also rescued from the home.

Chief White said the home has significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted to the Dunbar Fire Department's Facebook page shows flames shooting from the home. The post says Dunbar firefighters assisted the South Charleston Fire Department, South Charleston Police Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

"Crews rescued two occupants from the structure while battling heavy flame conditions," the post states. "This is what the job is all about!"