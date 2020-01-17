iHeartMedia lays off 2 popular morning DJs

Two local DJs are victims of a nationwide layoff by the country's largest radio conglomerate.

iHeartMedia announced a business realignment this week that is mostly affecting small and medium radio markets.

WSAZ has learned Mark Wood and Jon Brannon, B97's morning team on the Woody and Professor Show in Huntington, were let go.

Woody has been a staple on Huntington radio for decades.

An iHeart spokesperson told us, "We recognize that the loss of any job is significant; we take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process."

