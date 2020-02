With high-water and mudslide issues reported throughout our region Tuesday, Cabell County was no exception.

Authorities say two people tried going four-wheeling in a Jeep, but high water curtailed their plans.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services and the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department came in for a water rescue. It happened on Goose Creek.

No one was injured in the incident. And, as authorities say so often: turn around, don't drown.