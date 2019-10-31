Two separate fires destroyed three buildings in Sissonville

Two separate fires in Sissonville kept firefighters busy overnight.

The first fire destroyed a house and an apartment.

It happened about 2 a.m. Thursday on Legg Fork Road in Sissonville.

The homeowner was slightly injured, but did not go to the hospital.

The person inside the apartment got out safely.

Firefighters say both buildings were fully engulfed when they arrived.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

As fire crews were leaving the Legg Fork fire, they were called to another fire in Sissonville.

The second fire started at 4:45 a.m. on Tate Hollow Road.

Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department actually arrived first because they were covering the area while Sissonville Fire Department was at the fire on Legg Fork Road.

Firefighters told WSAZ that the house was vacant and hard to get to, so they let it burn.

Firefighters stayed on scene to make sure the fire didn't spread into the surrounding brush.

No one was hurt.

