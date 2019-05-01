Two students taken to hopsital after bus crash

Two students were taken to the hospital following bus crash in the Rome Township area at the intersection of CR 12 and CR 70.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 34 students were on board when the bus crashed with another vehicle around 3:15 p.m.

They tell us two Fairland Elementary School students were taken to the hospital with minimal injuries, mainly for precautionary measures.

Lawrence County EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Rome Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

