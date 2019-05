Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Charleston.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash is in the 100 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston. An eastbound lane is shut down.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.