Two teenage boys were hurt Wednesday in an ATV crash, one critically, West Virginia State Police in Clay County say.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Queen Road and involved two boys, ages 16 and 17.

Troopers say the pair lost control in a curve and hit a guardrail. Both were ejected from the ATV and taken to CAMC General in Charleston.

One of the boys was treated and released.