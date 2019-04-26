Two vacant house fires investigated on same Charleston street

In a matter of weeks, there have been two house fires directly across the street from one another on Beech Street in Charleston.

The first one in February was reported around 7:30 that morning. The home was destroyed from the fire, and it spread to a home someone was living in next door. Click here for that story.

Since then, the home that caught fire has been torn down and the people living in the home next door had to move out.

Both homes were boarded up and vacant. The Charleston Fire Department says in both instances the homes were supposed to be empty and had no electricity.

"It was a vacant home, it had been boarded up by the building department and nobody was supposed to be in there," said Lt. Justin Alford.

Brittany Leeson lives next door to where the latest fire happened around 5 p.m.Thursday. She says when the first fire broke out back in February, she was worried it wasn't the last.

"We have to worry that these people will steal our things, burn the houses and catch the houses next door on fire because they are so close," Leeson said.

Leeson says she has literally seen people take suitcases in and out of the boarded up homes.

She calls police at least once a day, and even when they come, the vagrants come back. "They circle around to make sure the police are gone and then they come back."

Now, she won't let her kids play outside and she is considering moving.

"Ultimately it becomes, is your life threatened at that point? Because these people know that you are the one calling," Leeson said.

The Charleston Fire Department says they have a person of interest for the fire that occurred on Thursday. They are asking anyone with information about either fire to contact them.

