The fast lane of MacCorkle Avenue SW headed west is shut down after an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SW and Industrial Way. It was reported around 4:15 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time, but medics are on scene.

The fast lane will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

