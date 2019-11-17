Two women arrested after allegedly stealing guinea pigs from pet store

Danville Police arrested 21-year-old Isabelle Mason and 19-year-old Jaimee Pack in connection to a robbery at Danville pet shop, Pet Paradise.

Police said Mason and Pack came into the store, took two guinea pigs and tried to leave without paying for them.

Police said a store clerk followed the women out of the store to try to get the guinea pigs back. While in the parking lot, police say one of the women threw one of the guinea pigs at the store clerk and the other drove over the store clerk's foot with her car.

The clerk and the guinea pig thrown from the car are expected to be okay. The other guinea pig is still missing.

Both women are charged with shoplifting, robbery and cruelty to animals. Mason is also charged with wanton endangerment. They are both lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.