Two women taken to the hospital after double stabbing in Huntington

Investigators are on the scene of a double stabbing in Huntington.

Police told WSAZ two women were stabbed around 3:15 Wednesday morning.

It happened on 29th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

Police said both women were taken to the hospital and do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two women aren't being released.

Officers told WSAZ that three men ran from the stabbing scene and are wanted for questioning.

29th Street has been shut down all morning between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue, but is now back open.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

