Tyler Childers, Wells Brothers honored with roadside signs

A country music star with roots in eastern Kentucky and four brothers who served in World War II have been honored with road signs in Lawrence County.

The 2020 Kentucky General Assembly added the name of country music sensation Tyler Childers to the Country Music Highway (US 23) in Lawrence County and designated KY 201 the Wells Brothers Veterans Memorial Highway.

The designations came at the request of State Representative Kathy Hinkle. “Tyler Childers is an amazing musician and storyteller and deserves to be recognized on the Country Music Highway," Hinkle said. "His work ethic and determination to stay true to his calling should be an inspiration to all of us, not to mention his extraordinary talent. It was my privilege to sponsor the resolution to honor him in this important way.”

Tyler Childers breakthrough in country music came following release of his 2017 album Purgatory. This year, 2020, he was nominated by the Country Music Association for Best Country Solo Performance.

Tyler graduated from Paintsville High School in Johnson County. After brief stints at Western Kentucky University and Bluegrass Community & Technical College, he opted to work a series of odd jobs in order to pursue his passion for music.

The Wells Brothers Veterans Memorial Highway is named in memory of four brothers from Blaine who served in World War II: Fred, Charles, Russell, and Homer Wells.

Fred Wells served in the US Navy as Chief Petty Officer on a destroyer from 1941-1945.

Charles Wells was a Technical Sergeant in the US Army from 1941-1945, part of the Fourth Armored Division out of Camp Bowie, Texas. He then served in the US Air Force from 1948-1952.

Russell Wells was a Sergeant in the US Army Signal Corps out of Robbins Field, Texas, from 1942-1946.

Homer Wells was a US Navy Radio Technician on the USS Iowa in the Pacific from 1942-1946.

All the brothers were graduates of Blaine High School, where Russell was valedictorian in 1940 and Homer was valedictorian in 1941.

“World War II is becoming a distant memory for many people,” Rep. Hinkle said. “Young people today have little idea of the sacrifices that people were required to make during those years. The Wells brothers represent true service and patriotism. All four served during the way years, leaving the safety of their home and family to defend freedom and democracy, making our country safe from the threat of tyranny and dictatorship. It is only fitting that they be recognized by naming this highway in their memory, and it was an honor to be asked by the family to sponsor this resolution.”

