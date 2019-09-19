Tyler Childers announces third show in eastern Kentucky

Tyler Childers fans in eastern Kentucky will have a chance to see him live in concert at the end of the year.

The singer and songwriter from Lawrence County will be at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in December, sister station WYMT reports.

Childers will perform in three 8 p.m. shows - one on Friday, Dec. 27, Saturday, Dec. 28 and another on Tuesday, New Year's Eve.

Josh Kesler, senior director of marketing and sales, said the event is a don't-miss, adding that seats will likely fill quickly.

"You do not want to wait. They will sell out. I guarantee you," Kesler said. "This is a huge show. This is a big deal, coming back home. And this time next year he's probably going to be selling out stadiums."

Tickets start at $29.50, $49.50 and $59.50. They go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, ticketmaster.com or you can call 1-800-745-3000.