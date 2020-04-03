UC keeping some students on campus amid COVID-19 crisis

The University of Charleston, once a hub for students and teachers to come together to learn, is much more quiet than normal.

The University of Charleston is still housing students -- and, in some circumstances, it’s all for their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it isn’t totally silent as a handful of students are still on campus.

“So we have about 56 or 57 students that are currently residing in our residence halls and, in fact, one residence hall,” UC president Marty Roth said. “We've consolidated everyone into one building.”

Of those students, Roth says that about a dozen come from outside of the country and are staying for their own safety.

“The majority of our international students have gone home,” Roth said. “The ones who haven't are typically ones for whom their home country was just not a safe place to go. Italy being a primary example”

Roth says he's happy to have them and is doing everything he can to keep the remaining students healthy -- something Faith Cobb, who's still on campus, says she has seen daily.

“There's a lot of social distancing,” Cobb said. “I think that's the most important thing. You still see facilities on campus cleaning. I’ve seen the doors washed a thousand times now. Making sure the handles are sanitized, things like that.”

Roth also said that as students were preparing to leave campus, the university helped them out by purchasing plane tickets and bus tickets to make sure they got home.