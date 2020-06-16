UK announces return to campus plan

The University of Kentucky announced their plan for students' return to campus this fall with COVID-19 precautions on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the plan, students will be returning to on-campus instruction on August 17. Classes will be held on Labor Day and the semester will run to Thanksgiving Break with the only break coming on Election Day.

Finals for the fall semester will be held online the week following Thanksgiving.

The university says students will be required to wear masks unless alone in a room, eating, drinking or exercising.

University officials also say that the school is installing technology in centrally scheduled classrooms that will enable flexible course delivery to accommodate faculty or students who develop health issues.

