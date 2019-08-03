UK football fans excited for new season

The love for football runs deep in Kentucky. Win or loose, the pride in Big Blue nation never dies.

Hundreds of people gathered at Kroger Field Saturday for UK Fan Day.

The event gives people the opportunity to meet the team.

"I got season tickets for the first time this year," said Justin Parker. "I wanted to get as many autographs as I could."

People stood in long lines to get autographs from their favorite players and football head coach, Mark Stoops.

"I think he cares about his players. I think he cares about his fans. I think he just want the best for Kentucky football," said Cherie Bragg.

Robin Mccord, a UK alum, explained she and her two sons are ready for a new season.

"It's just to see how we are, how many wins we can get, and how many bowl games we can go to."

Even though fans feel pretty confident in this year's team, some shared a few words of advice.

"Take it game-by-game. You can win every game if you put forth the effort and the heart," said Shawn Horton.

After receiving autographs, fans watched the team practice.

The Wildcats play their first game August 31 against the University of Toledo.