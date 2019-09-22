UK grad suing Juul over misleading advertisements

A UK graduate is standing up against the country's largest e-cigarette maker.

25-year-old John McFaull of Lexington is suing Juul for deceptive marketing, advertising, labeling and attracting younger users.

He's not just filing on his behalf, but any other Juul users in situations similar to his, according to one of his attorneys, Barbara Bonar.

"We're filing on behalf of all persons who have bought from Juul in Kentucky," she said. "We've also got a class action lawsuit in Ohio."

McFaull claims the company targets young people on social media, alleging its social media creates a sexy image of, what he believes, is a dangerous habit.

"They use Pandora, they use Instagram, they use Facebook," Bonar said.

Juul fired back saying it shut its Facebook and Instagram pages down

and plan to do same with the claims made in this case.

"This case is without merit and we will defend our mission. JUUL Labs is committed to eliminating combustible cigarettes, the number one cause of preventable death in the world," the company said in a statement to WKYT. "We have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products."

McFaull is asking for a refund of all money spent on Juul products and any other damages he suffers as a result of juuling.

Bonar said her client is still using Juul products and is working to wean himself off of them.