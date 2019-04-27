University of Kentucky launching new study on Alzheimer's Disease

Since 2003, no new drugs have been approved for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The University of Kentucky is hoping to change that through a new national study.

The drug, troriluzole, is an investigational treatment to protect against, slow down and even stop the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Gregory Jicha, a professor of neurology at UK, says this treatment appears much safer than original drugs.

"We can use it at higher doses, and it may effectively slower prevent the cell death that's responsible for the memory loss in Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Jicha said.

According to Dr. Jicha, the treatment is still in its early stages.

But, UK is in need of men and women between the ages of 50 to 85 with Alzheimer's to participate in this study.

"We need to test it in enough people over a long enough period of time to be convinced that it truly is doing why we believe it should do," Dr. Jicha said.

"The sooner we can get people in to engage with us, the sooner that clock to actually beginning to understand 'will this medicine work to slow or stop Alzheimer's disease' begins."

If you or a loved one would like to see if you qualify for the study, then you can visit the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging on South Broadway in Lexington.