UK to go online after spring break

The University of Kentucky is moving to online instruction for two weeks following the school's spring break due to concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The university made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"The health, safety, and well-being of everyone on our campus is our relentless priority," University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a release.

He says the decision was made in an abundance of caution.

Below is the update from the University of Kentucky:

The University of Kentucky will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3 (which are the two weeks after Spring Break for most of our students).

The goal is to resume normal course delivery April 6.

Our students can return to campus residence halls or take their classes from their apartments, home community or any other location. We will accommodate all students, regardless of their choice about living options.

Over the next 48 hours, we will communicate information about campus services, including housing and dining, that will remain open.

We will be working with faculty, staff, and students about the specifics of online and alternative course delivery. There will be challenges for some students with accessing online or alternative platforms. Our Information Technology Services staff will be following up with more information about plans to ensure access.

Our Health Workgroup will continue evaluating the trajectory of the virus and engaging in ongoing conversations with our community as we move toward April 6.

Colleges, units, and faculty should create contingency plans should we need to extend the suspension of in-class instruction.

Staff operations will continue as normal.

Research and health care enterprise activities will continue as planned. Vice President of Research Lisa Cassis and her team will be communicating separately to faculty and staff engaged in research.

All University-sponsored or endorsed travel internationally is suspended indefinitely. There is an appeals process.

All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus. The names and contact information of these travelers will be shared with UK HealthCare, who will follow up with them individually with additional guidance.

Students who had planned to participate in a Summer Education Abroad program will be contacted by the UK Education Abroad and Exchanges Office by March 20 with a decision about the program.

All University-sponsored or endorsed domestic travel is strongly discouraged. Our voluntary travel registry will continue indefinitely so we can continue to monitor travel plans to provide members of our campus community with the most up-to-date guidance and assistance.

We will be evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis. We will determine how to handle, or whether to host, events where large numbers of people may gather, with the goal of ensuring health and minimizing the potential transmission of the virus.