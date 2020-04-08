UPDATE | No cause determined for Kanawha County fatal fire

Last week's fire that killed an 82 year old woman in the Big Chimney area of Kanawha County has been ruled undetermined in cause, according to a release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire happened on April 3.

According to the release, the victim's home was so severely damaged by the fire that a positive determination as to a cause could not be made.

The home did have smoke alarms but it is unknown if they were working at the time of the fire.

The victim was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for identification and autopsy.

