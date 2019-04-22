UPDATE | Police searching for Charleston shooting suspect

UPDATED 4/21/19 @ 8:25 p.m.

A woman was injured after a shooting outside of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charleston on Sunday, according to Charleston Police.

Police said Erin Spradling, 36, was shot in the leg by an unknown man. Before the shooting, Spradling and her daughter ate dinner at the church. Spradling's daughter was not injured.

Spradling was taken to CAMC General Hospital. She is stable.

The victim told police she didn't know the suspect, but had seen him around the area before.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was described as a black man in his late 20s with a beard. He was seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

