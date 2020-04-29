UPDATE | Toyota pushes back reopen date for manufacturing

Toyota announced Wednesday that it plans to postpone the reopening of their North American manufacturing plants from May 4 to May 11.

The company originally announced late last week that they would "gradually resume" their manufacturing operations in compliance with federal, state and local safety guidelines on May 4.

Toyota says it postponed the ramp up of operations to May 11 due to an extensive review of their supplier and logistics networks.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.