UPDATE | Traffic light to be installed at dangerous intersection

UPDATE 4/25/19 @ 9:30 p.m.

After more than a decade, neighbors in one community are getting their wish.

Plans are in place for a traffic light to be installed at an intersection notorious for wrecks.

Neighbors say far too many times, the intersection of Route 60 and Sycamore Road in Hurricane has been the setting of a collision.

"I've known at least two people that have been killed here," Mark Lovejoy said.

15 years ago, Lovejoy was in one of the many wrecks there.

Caution lights are currently set up at the intersection, but neighbors say that's not enough.

"That's not helping anything," Lovejoy said.

Patrick Miller was one of thousands who signed a petition to have a proper traffic light installed.

"You have to angle to be able to see both directions," Miller said.

After thousands of signatures, a city council resolution, and a traffic study by the DOH, the intersection will finally be getting a stoplight.

The Hurricane mayor says he got confirmation from the DOH that it'll be installed sometime this summer or fall.

The mayor says it's something he's wanted to see happen since he took office 12 years ago.

We'll update you when we learn what date that traffic light will be set up.

After more than 10 years of requests, along with a petition with more than 1,000 signatures, a city council resolution, plus a traffic study by the West Virginia Division of Highways, an intersection that many call dangerous is getting a stoplight.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards made the announcement Friday evening on his Facebook page.

"I received confirmation today from the Director of the Traffic Engineering Division of the WV Dept of Highways that a traffic signal (stop lights) will be installed at the Route 60/Sycamore Road intersection in Hurricane. I was told it will be installed this summer or fall," Mayor Edwards said in the post.

He went on to say that one of his first meetings as mayor was in 2007 with the DOH Cabinet Secretary and engineers in Charleston, asking for this light and armed with injury statistics at the intersection.

The petition to council, and the council resolution was sent to the state in June 2018.

As soon as traffic patterns change, we will update you on the WSAZ App.

Traffic pattern changes are coming to an area in Hurricane that saw increased traffic when construction on I-64 began earlier this year.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says the traffic light that was installed at Midland Trail and U.S. 60 because of traffic congestion will be removed soon.

WSAZ did stories about this earlier this year when drivers told us they were concerned for their safety in that area.

Mayor Edwards said in a Facebook post that West Virginia Department of Highways is considering installing a permanent light there and one at Sycamore Road and U.S. 60.

Traffic studies are underway in both areas.

Results should be available in January, the mayor posted.

More than 1,000 signatures and a resolution from Hurricane City Council are headed to Charleston -- all in an effort to get a traffic light at a place drivers say is dangerous.

The intersection is at U.S. 60 and Sycamore Road.

Monday night, Hurricane City Council passed a resolution asking the DOH to do what's needed to see if a traffic signal can be placed at that intersection.

A caution light is currently there, but people who frequently go through that area say more needs to be done.

"Citizens have all said that it's actually made it worse," Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said. "When I travel down there, it seems it hasn't helped any, and it may have made it a little bit worse. It may have given a sense of it may be OK now, but it's not OK. The cars on Route 60, they don't slow down. They don't yield, and it's a false sense of security."

The mayor added that they've been asking for a traffic light in that spot for 10 years.

He says the increased traffic on U.S. 60 because of all of the interstate construction has brought this issue once again to the forefront.