Woman catches end of pursuit on camera

Granny Fitz Branch in Floyd County is usually a pretty quiet area, but Tuesday night was far from usual.

Tresa, of Floyd County, caught the end of a 6-mile pursuit on camera.

Neighbors saw the end of the 6-mile pursuit of Thomas Skeens, a man wanted on numerous charges. Investigators say he drove away from Floyd County officials after damaging one of the sheriff's cruisers.

“It was front-end damage,” Floyd County detective Kevin Shepherd said. “I'm not sure the extent of it. I do know they were looking at estimates for damage this morning.”

Tresa, who lives less than a block away from where the police chase ended, came outside to see the commotion.

“First I thought about guns being out, you know, and that many cops, what they got him for?” Tresa said. “Was it robbery? Did they kill somebody? Was it drugs? You just run everything through my head.”

After the initial fright, Tresa got out her phone and started filming the action.

“I thought it would be something you all would like to see and let the community know that he's off the street now [because] I think he was wanted anyway,” Tresa said. “To help people know he's not on the street no more and may not have to worry for a while.”

The footage she got saw authorities apprehend Skeens and tow away his car.

Skeens is currently being held at the Floyd County Detention Center on multiple drug and gun charges as well as resisting arrest.

For a story from earlier today:CLICK HERE.