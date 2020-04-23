UPIKE sets date for virtual commencement

The University of Pikeville announced Thursday that their virtual commencement ceremony will be held on May 2.

All colleges within UPIKE will hold their ceremony on Stage Clip.

“While this is not the celebration we had planned, we are pleased to offer recognition of our graduating students online,” said UPIKE President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D. “We welcome all graduating students back to campus in either December of 2020 or May 2021 to celebrate with us in person.”

According to a news release from UPIKE, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack will be the keynote speaker for the graduates of the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Kentucky College of Optometry, both on UPIKE's campus.