The southbound lanes of U.S. 23 near Stanville are shut down Wednesday night due to a fatal accident, WYMT reports.

Dispatchers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 confirm troopers are working an accident scene near the Cardinal Country Store.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, the coroner has been called to the scene. WYMT reports that the victim was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Dispatchers were unable to say how long the road will be shut down.